After years of controversy, Japan’s Princess Mako marries.

Princess Mako of Japan married her university sweetheart Kei Komuro on Tuesday, according to the Imperial Household Agency, but the ceremony was kept low-key after years of controversy.

Since announcing their engagement in 2017, the couple has been dogged by tabloid stories about Komuro’s family’s financial struggles.

“The marriage paperwork were filed and accepted,” an official from the agency told AFP.

Women in Japan’s imperial family are unable to reach the Chrysanthemum Throne, and when they marry a commoner, they forfeit their title.

Mako, Emperor Naruhito’s niece, turned 30 over the weekend, just in time for her wedding to Komuro, a 30-year-old lawyer from the United States.

However, the marriage was registered without conventional rites for the first time in Japan’s postwar history, and Mako declined a hefty stipend customarily paid to royal women on their departure.

Mako was seen departing the Akasaka Imperial Residence, waving goodbye to her family, bowing to her parents and the journalists, and hugging her sister on television video.

Komuro referred to Mako as “the moon” who was calmly watching over him when the two were engaged four years ago, and she compared his grin to the sun.

While the media fawned over Komuro at first, allegations quickly surfaced that his mother had defaulted on a four-million-yen ($35,000) debt from a past fiance.

The Imperial Household Agency recently announced that Mako had suffered complicated post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the public attention.

Komuro traveled to New York for law school in 2018 after the couple postponed their wedding, which was perceived as a strategy to diffuse unfavorable attention.

With a headline-grabbing hairstyle, the recent graduate only returned to Japan last month.

The low-key ceremony contrasted with that of Ayako, the youngest daughter of former Emperor Akihito’s late cousin, who married outside the family.

Her hair was brushed back in a traditional ponytail at her wedding in 2018, and she donned a crimson kimono robe for female nobles.

The Imperial Household Agency said this month that a “wedding ceremony, reception feast, and other rituals would not be held, and a lump-sum payment will not be paid” for Mako and Kei, alluding to a traditional present costing up to 153 million yen ($1.35 million).

After the wedding, the couple is rumored to be considering a transfer to the United States, prompting obvious similarities to another royal couple who has experienced public scrutiny: Britain's Prince Harry.