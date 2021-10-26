After years of controversy, Japan’s Princess Mako is set to marry.

Princess Mako of Japan will marry her university sweetheart, Kei Komuro, on Tuesday, but it will be a low-key ceremony, since the couple will forego conventional procedures after years of debate.

When Mako and Komuro register their marriage, Emperor Naruhito’s niece Mako, who turned 30 over the weekend, will lose her royal title.

This is standard procedure for female members of the lineage, who are unable to reach the Chrysanthemum Throne and must marry a commoner in order to remain in the royal family.

However, Mako has declined a hefty sum offered to royal women on their departure for the first time in Japan’s postwar history, and the nuptials will be officiated on paper with no formal ceremony.

Mako and Komuro, a 30-year-old US lawyer, announced their engagement in 2017 with shy smiles as he referred to her as “the moon” softly looking over him and she compared his smile to the sun.

The couple, however, quickly became the target of media speculation after a scandal developed over rumors that Komuro’s family was having financial difficulties.

The Imperial Household Agency recently announced that Mako had suffered complicated post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the public attention.

Komuro traveled to New York for law school in 2018 after the couple postponed their wedding, which was perceived as a strategy to diffuse unfavorable attention.

He only returned to Japan last month, wearing a ponytail that made headlines.

The recent graduate emerged from his two-week mandated abroad immigration quarantine, ready for the long-awaited announcement of his marriage to Mako, Crown Prince Akishino’s daughter.

The low-key ceremony contrasts with that of Ayako, the youngest daughter of former Emperor Akihito’s late cousin, who married outside the family.

Her hair was brushed back in a customary ponytail at her wedding in 2018, and she donned a crimson-colored kimono robe for female nobles.

The Imperial Household Agency said this month that a “wedding ceremony, reception feast, and other rituals would not be held, and a lump-sum payment will not be paid” for Mako and Kei, alluding to a traditional present costing up to 153 million yen ($1.35 million).

After the wedding, the couple is rumored to be considering a transfer to the United States, prompting unavoidable similarities to another royal couple who has experienced public scrutiny: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s unclear whether Mako will work once she arrives, but she appears to be in good health. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.