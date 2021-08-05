After witnessing “naked activities,” the Children’s Hospital advises the dorm to “close your curtains.”

A humorous, though unsettling, episode at a New Zealand university underscores the difficulties that can develop when college students’ lifestyles collide with the rest of the world.

According to the Otago Daily Times, Hayward College at the University of Otago is located right across the street from Dunedin Hospital’s Children’s Unit, which has caused some unexpected complications. Hospital officials were recently obliged to send a “friendly” letter to their neighbors, urging that students living in Hayward College close their curtains while engaging in “certain naked activities”—because they were on full display for patients and their parents.

“Parents and their 5-year-old children can see considerably more than I’m sure you’d like,” the hospital wrote in an email to Hayward College.

Professor Barry Taylor of the Southern District Health Board told the Otago Daily Times that the incident was “quite hilarious.”

He explained, “It’s been an amusing occurrence in the daily lives of the children’s ward.”

According to reports, the email was sparked by the experience of a five-year-old kid whose room fronted a dorm window. Prof. Taylor explained, “My understanding is that a parent mentioned that there was some naked behavior visible from their 5-year-[hospital]old’s room and they didn’t want them to see it.” “A junior staff member said she knew the hostel management and that she advised them to keep their curtains closed—basically to safeguard the students’ privacy.”

He went on to say that there was only one dorm room visible from the children’s ward, but he didn’t go into detail. Prof. Taylor remarked, “I’m not going to tell you which one for obvious reasons.”

Meanwhile, according to the Otago Daily Times, the university has relayed the warning to Hayward College students.

Dunedin Hospital has been contacted for comment by this website.

The scene, while ultimately harmless, echoes the recurrent stereotype of college students arguing with their non-university neighbors. The dynamic is so well-known that it was even adapted into a film, Seth Rogen and Zac Efron’s Neighbors, released in 2014.

These kinds of clashes have been reported in the United States in recent months, so they aren’t wholly imaginary. A party at Ohio State University in April apparently ended in at least one student overturning. This is a condensed version of the information.