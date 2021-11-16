After winning the pageant, an 86-year-old woman is crowned “Miss Holocaust Survivor.”

According to the Associated Press, Selina Steinfeld, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor from Romania, was crowned Miss Holocaust Survivor during the pageant in Israel.

After escaping roundups and killings during the Holocaust, Steinfeld immigrated to Israel in 1948. She was one of ten women in their 80s and 90s that took part in the Jerusalem pageant.

After winning, Steinfeld commented, “I have no words to express my delight.” She also expressed her desire to “guide Israel’s people to beauty and goodness.” The candidates “were serviced by professional makeup artists, hairdressers, and stylists throughout the day before the evening competition,” according to the Associated Press. Before Steinfeld was crowned, local celebrities offered entertainment and assisted in judging the competition. Miss Holocaust Survivor was held at the Friends of Zion Museum and was sponsored by the local foundation Yad Ezer L’Haver, which assists survivors.

However, others have criticized the Miss Holocaust Survivor competition for exploiting the tragedy. Rami Ostrovski, a Jerusalem resident, told The Daily Beast that the event was “pathetic, dumb, and exploitative of the Holocaust,” while also questioning its genuine purpose. His mother was a survivor of the Holocaust. “I’m not sure what it’s for,” Ostrovski remarked, “but I’m sure there’s money behind it.”

Shimon Sabag, the CEO of Yad Ezer L’Haver, has a different and more optimistic take on the situation.

“These magnificent women, Holocaust survivors, are already in their twilight years and will not be with us for much longer,” he told the Associated Press, adding that he believes the gathering will serve to memorialize the survivors.

“Holocaust survivors are truly heroines, and it is because of them that we are here today.”

The event is intended to bring joy and recognition to Israel’s rapidly shrinking community of Holocaust survivors.

Steinfeld married and had three children in Israel, according to the pageant organizers. She is also the grandmother of seven grandkids and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

In the aftermath of the Holocaust, Israel was founded in 1948 as a haven for Jews from all over the world. The country is home to an aging population of 175,000 Holocaust survivors, out of a total population of 6 million Jews.