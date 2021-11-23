After warnings from the United States and the Philippines, China retreats in the South China Sea.

After imposing a quasi-blockade on a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea, Chinese boats have backed down, prompting harsh warnings from Manila and Washington.

“The Chinese would not meddle,” Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters on Sunday, citing his talk with the Chinese envoy. He was referring to Huang Xilian, Beijing’s envoy in Manila, who received a formal diplomatic protest last week from the Philippine government.

Lorenzana said he and Huang had been in contact since November 16, when three Chinese coast guard ships stopped two wooden supply boats from bringing food and other supplies to Philippine troops stationed on Second Thomas Shoal, which is part of the disputed Spratly Islands archipelago. According to Philippine officials, China’s ships fired water cannons throughout the battle.

The boats will return at an indeterminate point this week, without any additional naval or coast guard protection, according to the defense chief. According to a report in the Philippine Daily Inquirer on Monday, Lorenzana remarked, “We shall see if they are true to their word as our Navy would proceed with the replenishment this week.”

Since 1999, when the Philippine Navy purposely grounded the World War II landing ship BRP Sierra Madre to act as an outpost, a small unit of the Philippine Marine Corps has inhabited the atoll, known in the Philippines as Ayungin Shoal. The island is located about 105 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan in the West Philippine Sea, which is Manila’s designation for the eastern portion of the South China Sea within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. issued a statement last Thursday, two days after the water cannon incident, accusing one of the Chinese government vessels of firing a water cannon at the Philippine boats, causing them to abandon their resupply mission. The official issued a warning to Beijing by using the Philippines-United States Mutual Defense Treaty, which states that Washington will defend Philippine ships in the disputed South China Sea.

The US State Department backed the Philippines on Friday, describing China’s moves as a “escalation that directly affects regional peace and security, intensifies regional tensions, and infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

In addition, the Biden administration reiterated its defense treaty commitments. This is a condensed version of the information.