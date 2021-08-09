After warning people about the dangers of COVID from his ICU bed, an unvaccinated man died.

An unvaccinated man in England died just days after warning others about the dangers of getting COVID from his ICU bed.

Brian Lynch, 46, died on July 31 accompanied by his family, just three weeks after contracting COVID and being sent to the Royal Blackburn Hospital’s ICU, according to the London-based radio station LBC.

Lynch, the owner of a removal company in Blackburn, North West England, revealed on Facebook on July 7 that he had been admitted to the hospital after undergoing the test out of curiosity for his family, despite “what I think about testing, Covid vaccinations, and other things.”

Lynch claimed that he assumed that only the old and vulnerable would be hospitalized after getting the virus, but that he was wrong, and that he “found out the hard way.”

“On Friday evening, I was coughing so badly that I couldn’t catch my breath at all; my oxygen levels dropped to 52 percent, and I honestly believed I wasn’t going to get my breath; it was the most terrified I’ve ever been; I felt like I was going to suffocate in my own body,” Lynch wrote on July 7.

He acknowledged that he had been on a ventilator since being sent to the hospital and issued a warning to others, saying, “To anyone who may have similar sort of thoughts to this (as) what I had, I just have to say this—I hope it doesn’t get you.”

During his time in the hospital, Lynch updated his Facebook page multiple times, informing his fans on July 12 that “this Covid cough really is horrible can’t wait for it to disappear.” It consumes all your energy and you can’t catch your breath.”

Lynch’s friend Nicky Ashton organized a pub fundraiser to help him and his family, with £3,000 ($4,165) donated ahead to the event, according to LBC.

Lynch, however, died in hospital on July 31, the day before the benefit was to take place. The next day, a fundraiser was held to support his family.

Lynch is one of several unvaccinated people who have died in recent weeks around the United Kingdom, including Leslie Lawrenson, who died at his house in Bournemouth, South. This is a condensed version of the information.