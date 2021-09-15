After waiting 4 hours to be admitted, a 5-year-old dies of dengue fever.

On Monday afternoon, Savanya Gupta, 5, was waiting to be admitted to Firozabad Medical College in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after developing a high fever and a rapidly declining platelet count. The girl arrived at the hospital at 8 a.m., but she wasn’t admitted until after noon. According to NDTV, the youngster was declared dead shortly after being admitted.

“Around 8 a.m., we got her to the hospital. We informed the hospital professionals of her condition, but nothing was done. We had to wait four hours to have her admitted,” Ajit Gupta, the child’s father, told The Times of India. “She died right in front of my eyes. She would have been OK if she had received therapy sooner.”

According to the article, the hospital in Firozabad, 50 kilometers from Agra, has yet to receive a formal complaint about a patient dying while awaiting treatment. To satisfy the rising demand, the hospital administration has recently stated that it will be additional beds.

“No formal complaint has been filed regarding a patient dying while awaiting care. According to Hansraj Singh, chief medical superintendent of Firozabad Medical College, “we are increasing the number of beds to handle the increasing number of patients.”

Savanya is one of 88 children who have died from dengue fever in Firozabad, where 12,000 people have become bedridden as a result of the virus.

Last Monday, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in India discovered a dengue outbreak in the Firozabad district. To combat the spread of dengue illness, authorities began fogging and draining stagnant water around the country. However, deaths continue to occur.

According to the Hindustan Times, Chief Medical Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava said, “We are conducting door-to-door surveys as per the directives of Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh, and any questionable patients are being treated quickly.”

Since the beginning of September, a dengue fever outbreak has been suspected of killing dozens of people in Uttar Pradesh, sparking fears that the state could be hit by one of the biggest outbreaks in years.

Firozabad chief medical officer Dinesh Kumar Premi told Reuters, “We are adopting preventive steps and 95 health camps have been running across the district in order to restrict the spread of this illness.”