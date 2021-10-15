After visiting Finland’s President Niinisto, the fully vaccinated Latvian President receives COVID-19.

After meeting with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Wednesday, Latvian President Egils Levits, who is completely vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19.

When a PCR test revealed Levits, 66, was positive for COVID-19, he had recently returned from a trip to Denmark and Sweden. After a recent lunch meeting, Finland’s President Niinisto has began to practice self-quarantine.

“The President of Latvia is experiencing some minor symptoms,” Andris Teikmanis, the president’s chief of staff, said in a statement on Thursday. “Latvian President Egils Levits will work from home.” Levits’ positive diagnosis has caused him to postpone presidential engagements, including Friday’s meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Saturday’s participation in the Riga Conference. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the conference will focus on defense, foreign policy, and international relations.

On Thursday, President Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia will receive Estonia’s newly-elected President Alar Karis for a foreign visit. In his absence, the foreign visit will be hosted by Inara Murniece, the speaker of Latvia’s parliament.

The discovery comes just days after the Latvian government proclaimed a three-month state of emergency on Tuesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases. All inhabitants are compelled to wear face masks in public under the new laws. By November 15, all public personnel must be properly immunized.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, residents who have not been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 will be denied access to supermarkets.

Only necessary shops would be allowed to open on weekends during the state of emergency. When possible, residents are also encouraged to work from home.

According to LSM.LV, a Latvian news portal, Latvian health officials reported 2,408 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the greatest number of daily infections the country has seen since the pandemic began.

1,928 of the 2,408 positive cases reported on Thursday were in unvaccinated people, while 480 were in fully vaccinated people.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded a total of 175,890 COVID-19 infections and 2,836 since the start of the epidemic.