After virus cases were discovered, Beijing closed off a mall and housing compounds.

In reaction to a recent Covid flare-up, Beijing closed down a huge downtown mall and numerous residential complexes on Thursday, as the latest statewide wave expanded to the capital’s key districts.

The most recent rise occurred as a crucial three-day gathering of top Communist Party leaders in the capital came to a close.

Covid-19 transmission has been mostly halted in China thanks to emergency lockdowns, mass testing, and travel restrictions, but officials are still on high alert following a statewide rise in local cases connected to domestic travel in the last month.

According to local media, six additional cases were discovered in the central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian on Thursday morning, all of which were close contacts of people who had just been sick in northeastern Jilin province.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily, the Raffles City Mall in downtown Beijing’s Dongcheng area was closed on Wednesday evening after a close contact of a person with Covid-19 was discovered to have visited the mall.

All exits were closed, and employees and customers were not permitted to leave until they were tested.

The shopping center remained shuttered on Thursday.

Early Thursday, tens of thousands of residents were stopped from leaving and forced to undergo mass testing in four residential complexes, a primary school, and an office block.

Staff in hazardous gear piled up bags of food for residents trapped inside, according to livestream footage on local television.

According to local health officials, four of the diagnosed cases are members of the same household, while the two remaining cases are a Jilin resident on a business trip to Beijing and their close contact.

While more countries around the world begin to relax virus restrictions, China has maintained a rigorous zero-tolerance Covid policy, with its international borders essentially blocked since the pandemic began last year.

Millions have been placed on lockdown, and internal travel limits have been tightened, with many aircraft and trains being canceled as a result of the latest wave.

By the end of the year, China is on target to reach an 80 percent vaccine coverage rate.