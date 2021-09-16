After viral vaccine claims, the White House offers Nicki Minaj a phone call, according to reports.

According to numerous US newspapers, the White House has offered to set up a phone call between Nicki Minaj and one of its doctors after the rapper provoked outrage with claims that a cousin’s acquaintance became impotent after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Minaj said on Wednesday that she had been invited to the White House as a result of her viral tweets about an anonymous acquaintance in Trinidad and Tobago, and that she had accepted the invitation.

According to various US news outlets, Minaj was simply offered an instructional phone conversation by the White House.

“As we have done with others, we offered Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors a call to answer her questions regarding the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” the spokesperson added.

The Grammy-nominated rapper ignited a media frenzy Monday by announcing that she will skip New York’s star-studded Met Gala this week owing to the event’s requirement that participants be vaccinated, claiming that she would only get the shot after doing “enough study.”

She claimed that a cousin’s friend in Trinidad had swollen testicles after receiving the vaccine, which prompted a formal rebuke from the Caribbean nation’s health minister.

“We had to check and make sure that what she was stating was either accurate or false,” Terrence Deyalsingh said at a news conference, explaining why they couldn’t answer to Miss Minaj in real time yesterday.

“Unfortunately, we squandered a lot of time yesterday investigating this phony claim.”

The allegations have also been criticised by health officials in the United Kingdom and the United States.

There is no proof that immunizations harm fertility or male genitalia, according to experts.

