After using diet pills purchased online, a woman was hospitalized and unable to walk.

A Sydney woman claims that consuming diet drugs she obtained online nearly killed her.

Elizabeth Katerina has been in and out of the hospital since taking “Fatburners” sold by a Belgian business, according to news station 9News.

“These Fatburners overstimulated my system to the point where I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t fall asleep, my heart felt like it was going brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

“All I remember thinking was, ‘Am I going to be alright?'” “Like, ‘What is going on with me?'” Katerina says she began to feel ill after a week of taking the tablets as instructed on the bottle. After ten days, she claimed that her resting heart rate had risen, prompting her to call an ambulance.

“My heart rate was around 158, which is over the human average. Adults should have a heart rate of 80 to 90 beats per minute. “Even when I was relaxed, mine was just chilling at 158,” Katerina explained.

“The doctors at Royal North Shore Hospital told me to toss out those diet tablets,” she stated. “Whatever was in those Fatburners wasn’t good for you; they overstimulated your system and poisoned you.” Doctors told Katerina that not only had she been poisoned with a lot of caffeine, but the tablets also contained additional substances, including extracts that had never been seen in Australia before.

According to a statement provided to the Australian news source by the Belgian company 3Action Sports Nutrition, the substance “complies with Belgian and European legislation, and is approved as a dietary supplement by the Belgian Food Safety Authorities.” Before any food supplements can be sold in Belgium, they must first be approved by the government.

“The usage directions are clearly written on the packaging, namely, ‘Take 1 capsule in the morning on an empty stomach and 1 capsule in the afternoon,’ and not to exceed the suggested amount.”

“We have never had a complaint or unhappiness regarding this product, which has been on the market since 2018.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has issued a warning against purchasing diet medicines online because they may circumvent local rules.

