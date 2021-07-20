After two doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, a 61-year-old man develops Bell’s Palsy.

The Pfizer COVID vaccination has been related to the development of Bell’s palsy in a 61-year-old man who had two doses of the vaccine.

According to a report published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, the guy began to experience weakness and lack of mobility on the right side of his face about five hours after getting the initial COVID vaccination.

He had problems swallowing and began to dribble two days after receiving the second dosage of the vaccine.

After a brief course of steroids both times after having the shot, his symptoms disappeared and he was practically back to normal, according to the study.

Bell’s palsy is thought to be caused by an infection that causes the facial nerve to become inflamed, resulting in paralysis or loss of movement on one side.

According to Yahoo News, it usually improves after nine months and recovers completely in seven out of ten cases. According to the news outlet, three out of ten individuals have persistent weakness, and two out of ten cases have more long-term issues, such as trouble speaking, eating, or drinking.

Pfizer-BioNTech conducted a test trial for the COVID vaccine, and four cases of Bell’s palsy were documented, but this is the first known example of the illness arising after two doses of the vaccine.

While the individual had never had Bell’s palsy before the occurrence, he did have diabetes and high blood pressure, both of which are risk factors for facial paralysis. However, the attending doctors found no reason to be concerned about the side effects.

According to Yahoo, doctors stated in the report that “the patient has been recommended to consider future mRNA vaccinations [the technology used to make the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs]with the GP on a case-by-case basis, taking into account risk against benefit of getting each vaccine.”

They went on to add that, while the cause is unknown, the vaccine could “reactivate” a dormant virus in the central nervous system, producing “facial nerve irritation or oedema [fluid build-up].”

On June 16, 2020, the man tested negative for COVID antibodies, however it is unknown if he contracted the virus subsequently. According to the article, it’s likely that he reactivated the herpes virus or the varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and can lay latent in the body for long periods of time.

"The incidence of the episodes immediately after each vaccine dosage clearly suggests the Bell's palsy was," the doctors found.