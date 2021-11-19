After two ‘civilians’ were reburied, Kashmir was shut down.

Thousands of Kashmiris braved the bitter winter cold to attend the funerals of two men murdered in a security operation on Friday, signaling the start of a general shutdown in the Indian-controlled territory.

Authorities had swiftly interred the duo, who had perished in “crossfire” in a confrontation with suspected separatists on Monday, in a distant graveyard.

Their family insisted they had no ties to the extremists, accusing security forces of murdering them in “cold blood,” and asking their remains be returned for an appropriate Islamic burial.

Officials in Srinagar ordered an investigation into the deaths of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Ahmed Gul on Thursday, before exhuming their bodies and handing them over to family amid wails and dramatic post-midnight scenes.

Thousands of people attended their pre-dawn funerals, with some angry mourners yelling “we demand freedom!” and others reciting Quranic verses, according to an AFP photographer on the scene.

“Your death has absolutely destroyed us,” Saima Bhat, Bhat’s niece, wrote on Twitter, adding that she wasn’t sure “whether we’ll be able to cope up from this sorrow!”

Officers directed family members to bury the men at night and not to allow crowds to gather, according to AFP.

“There was just about enough time for our family and his children to get a last look,” one of Bhat’s relatives, who did not want to be identified, said.

In response to a call by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a group of separatist parties seeking self-determination for Kashmir, residents in major sections of the territory conducted a complete lockdown later Friday to condemn the killings.

Across Srinagar, shops and businesses remained closed, and public transportation was non-existent, with only a trickle of private cars on the roadways.

Similar shutdowns occurred in most major cities across the heavily militarized disputed territory, which Pakistan also claims.

In the slain men’s neighborhoods and at several “volatile areas,” police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear were deployed in force.

Such shutdowns have been nearly impossible since New Delhi revoked the region’s limited autonomy and placed it under direct authority in 2019, but authorities opted not to intervene this time because emotions were at an all-time high.

In the past, police in Kashmir have refused relatives access to the remains of murdered militant suspects or their “associates,” claiming that this helps prevent the “glorification” of anti-India rebels, whose funerals are frequently attended by thousands of people.

