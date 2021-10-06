After Trump’s blackout, the US reveals nuclear-weapons numbers.

For the first time in four years, the US State Department released the amount of nuclear warheads the US has on hand, following a four-year blackout imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The US military had 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads as of September 30, 2020, down 55 from a year earlier and 72 from the same date in 2017.

The figure was also the lowest since the US nuclear stockpile peaked in 1967, with 31,255 warheads, during the height of the Cold War with Russia.

The figures were disclosed on Tuesday as part of President Joe Biden’s effort to reopen arms control discussions with Russia, which had stagnated under Trump.

The State Department stated, “Increasing the transparency of governments’ nuclear stockpiles is crucial to nonproliferation and disarmament efforts.”

Trump, who withdrew the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) accord with Russia, also placed the New Start Treaty, which was set to expire on February 5, on the rocks last year.

The number of nuclear warheads held by Washington and Moscow is capped under New Start, and allowing it to expire could have resulted in a reversal of warhead reductions on both sides.

Trump stated that he wanted a new deal that included China, which has a fraction of the number of nuclear weapons that the US and Russia do.

Biden, who took office on January 20, promptly advocated extending New Start for another five years, which Russian President Vladimir Putin quickly agreed to.

The number of nuclear warheads that Moscow and Washington can deploy is capped at 1,550 under the agreement.

Russian and US diplomats met behind closed doors in Geneva last week to begin discussions on a successor to New Start as well as conventional weapons limits.

The conversations were dubbed “constructive” by a US official, but all sides agreed that just having them was beneficial.

According to a January 2021 tally by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which includes retired warheads – not counted in the State Department’s numbers – the United States had 5,550 warheads, compared to 6,255 in Russia, 350 in China, 225 in Britain, and 290 in France.

According to the institute, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea have a total of 460 nuclear weapons.