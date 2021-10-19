After tossing her cheating BF’s possessions from the 50th floor, a woman was arrested for ‘Killer Litter.’

A woman in Singapore was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for throwing her then-belongings, boyfriend’s including a TV and a speaker, from their shared condo’s 50th-story balcony. The event occurred less than a week after he admitted to being unfaithful to her while on a vacation to Indonesia. Needless to say, the risky and damaging behavior goes against expert advice, which advises against seeking vengeance—even when confronted with an unfaithful partner.

According to TODAY, a Singapore-based news outlet, Maria Isabel Lluen Saenz, a 49-year-old Peruvian national, had been with her nameless partner for two years. The couple had apparently only been in their condo for eight months when the incident occurred on February 28 of last year.

He had admitted to cheating on her while on a vacation to Batam, Indonesia, just a week prior. He allegedly attempted to mend their relationship by pledging to undergo sexually transmitted infection testing (STIs). He also expressed his desire for Saenz and him to marry. She, on the other hand, wasn’t so willing to forgive.

On February 28, the couple reportedly proceeded to see a movie and eat supper, at which point Saenz allegedly demanded further details about the woman with whom he’d cheated. They started arguing, and when they finally got home, she accused him of lying. She told him to go because she wanted to stop their relationship.

Things appeared to take a nasty turn after that. According to TODAY, Saenz’s lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu stated, “He opposed to her demands, and that’s when Maria raised her voice.” “It’s unfortunate that he became enraged and assaulted her. He smacked her across the face… That’s when she began transferring his belongings to the balcony, resulting in a struggle.” Saenz began hurling his TV, soundbar, and speaker over the edge of their 50th-floor condo after the assault.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andre Ong claimed in court that Saenz’s conduct presented “a significant degree of danger to human life” and that the fact that no one was injured or killed was “purely lucky.”

Saenz was sentenced to seven weeks in prison for her role in the fight, but it’s unclear whether her boyfriend will suffer the same punishment for beating her.

