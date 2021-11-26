After three days of riots, Solomons Capital imposes a curfew.

A nighttime curfew was imposed in Honiara, the restive capital of the Solomon Islands, on Friday, following a third day of violence that saw the prime minister’s mansion attacked and swaths of the city reduced to smoldering rubble.

rioters marched on the residence of embattled leader Manasseh Sogavare in the east of the typically peaceful seaside metropolis, and police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse them.

According to AFP reporters, the crowd set fire to at least one neighboring structure before being driven back towards the city center.

Later, newly deployed Australian police and soldiers went in to restore order, protecting essential infrastructure and manning the streets with a visible and heavily armed presence.

As rain began to fall in the early evening, local officials tried to put out the flames of unrest by establishing a nighttime curfew in Honiara, which will last “until repealed.”

Thousands of people — some holding axes and knives — roamed through the city’s Chinatown, Point Cruz, and business districts, according to AFP correspondents on the scene, despite a previous 36-hour closure.

Part of the outbreak of violence is due to dissatisfaction with Sogavare’s government, as well as persistent unemployment exacerbated by a two-year-old epidemic.

“The majority of people only get one meal a day, there are no visitors, and there is very little economic stimulus,” Douglas Kelson, chief officer of St John Ambulance Service, told AFP.

“When people are hungry, they do things they normally wouldn’t,” Kelson observed, despite the fact that he had witnessed very few injuries.

Despite the fact that the rioters started fewer fires than on previous days, huge portions of the capital were burned by the flames after three days of chaos.

As young guys passed by, scorched-black husks of buildings lined one fire-scarred street, and three burnt trucks were left stranded in the road.

“We are living in terror,” Josephine Teakeni, a local, told AFP.

“At the moment, it’s quite difficult… children will miss school, and many women will be jobless.”

Clement Manuri, the secretary general of the Solomon Islands Red Cross, said Australian police had assisted in dispersing rioters armed with rocks outside his office.

Many of people on the streets had been drinking alcohol and resided in informal communities near Chinatown, according to Manuri.

A big warehouse in Chinatown was set ablaze on Friday, resulting in an explosion that sent scores of people fleeing the area in fear.

A big warehouse in Chinatown was set ablaze on Friday, resulting in an explosion that sent scores of people fleeing the area in fear.

As smoke from previous days' fires draped parts of the devastated metropolis of 80,000 people, a tobacco warehouse was also set ablaze.