After threatening a “confrontation,” the US offers to meet with North Korea “anytime, anywhere” for talks.

The United States’ special representative for North Korea said he hopes Pyongyang’s authorities will agree to meet “anywhere, anytime” to resume diplomatic talks about the Asian country’s nuclear capability.

Despite Pyongyang’s foreboding remark last week that it is “prepared for discussion or confrontation” with the United States, Sung Kim said Monday that he hopes for a constructive reaction from leader Kim Jong Un and North Korean government leaders. President Joe Biden will continue to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions against North Korea in the meanwhile, Kim said during a trilateral meeting between Japanese and South Korean envoys on Monday.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan of the Biden administration told ABC News on Sunday that the White House needed a “clearer signal” from Pyongyang before moving forward with any diplomatic negotiations.

“We continue to expect that the DPRK would respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet wherever, anytime, and without preconditions,” Kim added, referring to the North’s official name.

“We will also urge other United Nations member states, particularly Security Council members, to do the same in order to counter the threat posed by the DPRK to the international community,” he added.

Kim Jong Un stated his country is prepared for both diplomacy and potential military combat with the United States during a four-day meeting of the Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee last week in Pyongyang. North Korea’s leader also asked that the Korean Peninsula be under “stable control.” Since former President Donald Trump met with Kim in 2019, talks between the US and North Korea have stopped with no agreement reached.

“We will wait to see whether [the North Koreans]follow up with any kind of more direct contact to us about a potential road forward,” Sullivan said on Sunday.

Through diplomatic negotiations involving all regional leaders, US ambassador Sung Kim continues to reiterate a commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“During President Moon’s visit to Washington, I repeated our support for meaningful inter-Korean dialogue, collaboration, and engagement, as our two leaders did in Washington,” said South Korean diplomat Noh Kyu-duh, referring to a May 21 summit. South Korea, according to Noh, is expected to play a prominent role in diplomatic denuclearization discussions with the North Koreans. This is a condensed version of the information.