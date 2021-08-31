After the withdrawal, videos show Taliban fighters wearing the uniforms of US soldiers.

On social media, videos show Taliban fighters wearing US soldier uniforms at Kabul airport, just hours after the final US forces left Afghanistan, bringing America’s longest war to a close.

Taliban fighters are shown clutching firearms while dressed in American military uniforms, as well as praying while dressed in the uniform and surrounding a chopper in the photos.

Taliban gunmen are shown in a viral video wandering through a military aircraft hangar at Kabul Airport, inspecting Chinook helicopters while dressed in US military uniforms and wielding firearms. The Afghan National Army has received military equipment from the United States, including Chinook helicopters.

The Badri 313 Unit is stationed at Kabul International Airport. pic.twitter.com/ykwAK93UtG

30 August 2021 — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal700)

Taliban fighters celebrated with gunfire and cheers throughout the night as the final military plane left the international airport in Taliban-ruled Kabul just before midnight on Monday. Taliban leaders promised reporters on Tuesday that they will safeguard the country, reopen the airport fast, and extend amnesty to erstwhile foes.

However, what was supposed to be a painless and orderly departure turned into a nightmare for US and coalition soldiers, who hurried to get their own countrymen and Afghans they worked with out of the country before the deadline on Tuesday. Hundreds of Americans and Afghans who fought with US soldiers were left behind.

The Taliban quickly stormed into power when the US and NATO forces left the nation, conquering nearly all of the country’s main strategic provinces in a matter of weeks. A suicide bomber detonated an explosion outside the airport gates in Kabul on Thursday, killing 13 American service personnel and at least 170 Afghans.

ISIS-K, an Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The US retaliated with a series of drone strikes against ISIS-K sites. According to the Associated Press, the Taliban claimed that a drone strike on ISIS-K members earlier that day killed at least ten people. The hit was launched on a van carrying ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers on their way to attack Kabul airport, according to American officials. The US announced on Saturday that two ISIS terrorists were killed in a drone strike in another section of Afghanistan.

