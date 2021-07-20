After the vet removed the cat’s matted fur, it was unrecognizable and had to be euthanized.

Cat Unrecognizable After Vet Removes Fur so Matted It Was to Be Euthanized

A veterinarian has uploaded a shocking video of a cat that was brought in to be euthanized because it was covered in matted fur.

The animal lover, who goes by the online handle The Vet Soapbox, videotaped a black-and-white kitty that didn’t appear to have been groomed in years and appeared to struggle to move around.

The state of her coat was so bad that the vet indicated in the video, which was posted on Monday, that the cat was “brought to be euthanized.”

But rather than putting the otherwise healthy cat down, the team got to work trying to save the animal’s life, carefully removing each tuft. She shared footage of the sedated cat being gently shaved, with the scales in the shot showing a whopping three pounds of fur removed from the creature.

Following the successful fur removal, the self-employed vet, who is assumed to be from Canada, uploaded a video of the bright-eyed cat, who appears unrecognizable after the treatment.

Gone are the thick clumps of fur to reveal a freshly clipped grey coat. And it seems the cat really was getting a second chance at a good home, as the vet added: “Adopted out and loving life.”

The video, which can be viewed here, has over 2 million views and was captioned, “Vet clinics save lives.” The vet gushed about the kitten in the comments, stating, “She was the loveliest kitty.”

And she did well after the procedure, according to the vet, who said she “demolished a whole dish of tasty food.” “It felt like a million dollars.”

Although the vet pointed out that “some cats don’t clean themselves for reasons,” a few individuals speculated on the situation that led to the cat’s state. It’s possible they never learnt, that they’re sick, that they’re too overweight, that they’re stressed, and so on.”

While she added: “We are often quick to judge but there are often unfortunate extenuating circumstances.”

Finally, she stated that this story had a “happy ending,” adding that the vet added, “Adopted out to a lovely household.” They’ve found their eternal home.”

Numerous people commented on the incredible transformation, with Kmart Blue Light Special noting: “Omfg I have never seen a cat that badly matted. So glad she got a home now.”

Lily & Bean said: “Omg this absolutely broke my heart.”

“Oh my god, that’s awful! Thank you for taking care of him,” Leah Grimm exclaimed.

While Tom added: “Knowing there are neglected but otherwise healthy pets that get euthanized for no reason makes my blood boil.”