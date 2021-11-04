After the US military report, China claims that the US is bringing the world closer to nuclear war.

In comments shared with The Washington Newsday, a Chinese official responded to the Pentagon’s newest report on China’s military capability, claiming that it is the US, not China, that is driving the world closer to nuclear war.

The Pentagon’s annual “Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China” was released on Wednesday, containing a wide range of evaluations about China and its People’s Liberation Army, the world’s largest armed forces and the US’s top military rival.

China was “accelerating the large-scale buildup of its nuclear forces,” which it was attempting to “modernize” and “diversify,” according to one of the report’s more significant findings. The present number of Chinese warheads is estimated to be “in the low 200s,” according to the article, but it is projected to rise.

China’s strategic land, air, and marine assets were also discussed in the report.

“The PRC’s nuclear expansion is quickening, and by 2027, the PRC might have up to 700 deliverable nuclear weapons,” the research said. “By 2030, the PRC is anticipated to have at least 1,000 warheads, much exceeding the pace and magnitude projected by the Pentagon in 2020.” These skills were highlighted because they could have an influence on the United States. “The number of warheads on the PRC’s land-based ICBMs capable of striking the United States is likely to climb to around 200 in the next five years,” according to the assessment. In reaction to this news, a spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington described his country’s strategic prowess in a different light.

The official told The Washington Newsday, “China has always committed to its self-defensive nuclear strategy.” “China adheres to the policy of never using nuclear weapons first in any situation, and pledges clearly not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon nations or nuclear-weapon-free zones. China has never participated in a nuclear arms race and has never deployed nuclear weapons outside of China.” The Pentagon’s significantly greater arsenal, estimated to contain roughly 5,550 warheads, the spokesperson said, could be said for the United States.

“As we all know, the United States possesses the world’s largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal.” This is a condensed version of the information.