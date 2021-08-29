After the US Embassy warned of an airport threat, an explosion was heard in Kabul.

A huge explosion was reported in Kabul on Sunday, just days after a suicide bomber killed 13 US troops and more than 160 Afghans at the capital’s airport.

“A rocket assault that landed in PD 15 caused the explosion in Kabul. There has been no word about casualties, and no one has claimed responsibility,” tweeted journalist Habib Khan.

It comes as the US rushes to complete the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies before the August 31 deadline for withdrawing from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

The bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of Islamic State, killed eleven Marines, a Navy sailor, and an Army soldier on Thursday.

Due to a “particular, credible threat” of another attack, the US Embassy has advised U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and all airport gates.

