After the US and its allies issue a terror warning, a blast rocks Kabul Airport.

On Thursday, an explosion accompanied by gunfire rocked Afghanistan’s main international airport, only hours after the US and several of its partners issued a threat of a terrorist strike.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, stated in a tweet that an explosion occurred at the airport as the result of an apparent suicide bombing. Kirby stated that the department will offer further information as soon as possible, but that the number of people killed or injured as a result of the attack is unknown at this time.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is the location of a continuous evacuation of Americans, Afghans, and internationals, which began on Aug. 15 after the Taliban gained control of the capital. Thousands of Afghans are also arriving at the airport, hoping to flee what they think will be a hard life under Taliban rule.

The US embassy in Kabul issued a “high threat” warning early Thursday morning, advising Americans in the city to avoid going to the airport at this time. Similar warnings were given to citizens in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, it comes after US President Joe Biden warned of a specific threat from ISIS-K, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria’s Afghanistan affiliate (ISIS).

On Tuesday, Biden remarked from the Roosevelt Room, “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is attempting to target the airport and strike both US and ally soldiers, as well as innocent civilians.”

ISIS-K was founded in 2014, although the group only declared itself a year later. It has carried out a number of atrocities on Afghanistan’s Hazara Shiite minority and has openly clashed with the Taliban, whom it refers to be “filthy nationalists.”

Four of ISIS-emirs K’s have been killed as a consequence of US pressure over the years, but officials warned in July that the group is still capable of carrying out strikes, including against Kabul.