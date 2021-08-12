After the unrest, Ramaphosa said that graft had weakened South Africa’s spy agency.

Ex-president Jacob Zuma’s intelligence agency was damaged by corruption, according to his successor Cyril Ramaphosa, weeks after enormous unrest overwhelmed the police and necessitated military intervention.

“We have lived through a period of state capture that has actually weakened a number of state institutions,” Ramaphosa told a judicial panel investigating Zuma’s pillage of state assets.

“One of the entities that was compromised,” he stated, was the State Security Agency (SSA).

Ramaphosa’s testimony comes after riots and looting in South Africa last month, which were provoked by Zuma’s imprisonment — an occurrence that prompted charges of sabotage and incompetence from the country’s intelligence leaders.

Ramaphosa served as Zuma’s deputy president for four years before taking over as president in 2018.

On his first day of testimony, on Wednesday, he claimed to be unaware of much of the corruption.

He claimed, however, that he chose not to come out about the graft because he may have been fired, and that fighting from within was more successful.

Zuma began serving a 15-month prison sentence last month for refusing to testify in the anti-corruption investigation despite a court order.

Protests by ardent Zuma supporters turned violent, with shopping malls and warehouses looted in two provinces, causing a severe damage to the country’s economy and reputation among investors.

Ramaphosa described the riots as an attempted insurgency at the time.

He placed the agency within the president’s office this month in order to keep a closer check on the institution and ferret out rogue actors, as he put it.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa stated, “We just went into an abyss and we are fighting our way back to the top, and in doing so, we are committed to succeed and we will triumph.”

The investigation, which has lasted over 400 days and included over 400 hearings, is expected to be completed by the end of September.