After the United Kingdom confirmed the cases, Germany and the Czech Republic reported them.

The Hessian Ministry for Social Affairs and Integration in Germany announced on Saturday that a traveler from South Africa is suspected of carrying the Omicron variant.

According to the government, a fully vaccinated tourist arrived from South Africa on November 21 and developed symptoms throughout the following week. The tourist is currently confined to her house as she awaits the results of a comprehensive sequencing test, which should be available in a few days.

“Please take precautions to safeguard yourself and others around you. Limit your connections and get yourself checked if you’ve just returned from southern Africa,” Kai Klose, the German state of Hesse’s social affairs minister, said in a statement.

A possible instance of the Omicron variant has been reported in the Czech Republic. A traveler from Namibia, according to the National Institute of Public Health, arrived on Saturday.

“A lab is looking at the possibility of finding a positive Omicron variant specimen. “We’re waiting for confirmation or denial of the case,” institute spokesperson Stepanka Cechova told Reuters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two instances of the new type have been reported in England, according to Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary. Travels to southern Africa were linked to the instances.

After genome analysis, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed both cases. According to Javid, the people involved in such situations are now self-isolating.

According to the BBC, Javid added, “Today I can announce one thing that we are doing immediately is carrying out targeted testing and sequencing of positive cases in the two areas that are affected.”

South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia are currently on the UK’s travel red list, requiring all visitors to quarantine for ten days.

According to top local virologist Marc Van Ranst, a case of the novel variety has also been found in Belgium.

On Friday, he tweeted, “In Belgium, one sample was confirmed as the unique B.1.1.529 variation (in a returning traveller from Egypt (11/11); first symptoms on 22/11”)

Earlier on Friday, Van Ranst stated that Belgium is looking into "two different scenarios."