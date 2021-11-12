After the UAE’s visit, Qatar’s Foreign Minister calls for a halt to normalization with Syria.

After his colleague from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus on Friday, Qatar’s senior diplomat expressed hope for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“We hope that countries would be prevented from taking further measures with the Syrian government,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, who reaffirmed US concerns about Assad’s rehabilitation.

“Qatar’s attitude will remain unchanged,” Al-Thani added, “since we don’t see any significant moves by (the) Assad government demonstrating his determination to repair the damage that he has caused to his own country and people.”

“We don’t think changing the position is a viable option as long as he doesn’t take any substantial steps,” he said.

Other nations, however, have the “sovereign right” to make their own decisions on Syria, according to Al-Thani.

Although the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are both staunch US friends, there has been a breach between them in recent years.

On Tuesday, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, signaling a growing consensus that Assad has prevailed after a violent, decade-long civil war that has killed almost half a million people.

Blinken added, “We’re concerned about the signals that some of these visits and engagements are sending.”

“And I’d just like to remind all of our allies of the crimes that the Assad dictatorship has done, and continues to commit.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has prioritized humanitarian aid in Syria over military options, but he has maintained that there will be no normalization and that a peace agreement will be reached.

The Caesar Act, enacted by the United States last year, imposes sanctions on anyone assisting Assad in rebuilding Syria, as part of an effort to promote responsibility for human rights violations.