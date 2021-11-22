After the tragic US parade, the driver faces homicide charges.

The driver of the automobile that slammed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing five people and wounding 48 others, was reportedly escaping a domestic quarrel at the time, officials said Monday, and will face charges of deliberate homicide.

Darrell Brooks, 39, looked to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being chased by police when he drove his red SUV through the city’s annual holiday parade on Sunday, according to Waukesha, Wisconsin police chief Dan Thompson.

According to Thompson, four ladies and one male between the ages of 52 and 81 were died, and 48 individuals were hospitalized.

According to Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, 18 of those taken to hospitals were children.

Two of the patients have been discharged, while six are still in “serious condition,” according to Dr. Michael Meyer, the hospital’s critical care division director.

Brooks had driven away from some kind of dispute when police were summoned to the scene, Thompson said, but there appeared to be no purpose for the accident.

He will not confirm claims that the altercation included a knife fight.

‘We have no doubt that he acted alone.’ There is no proof that this was a terrorist attack “Brooks, Thompson stated.

“This incident was not the result of a chase,” he continued.

President Joe Biden spoke out in Washington, offering words of comfort to a city shaken by a “horrific act of violence” and paying tribute to families “faced with the fresh anguish of a life without a loved one.”

As the city held its nearly six-decade-old parade to kick off the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas holiday season, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly termed it a “senseless tragedy” that touched the entire city west of Milwaukee.

“At what should have been a celebration last night, lives were lost,” Reilly added.

The shooting sparked immediate worries of a premeditated attack in a state where tensions have been high since Kyle Rittenhouse, a juvenile who fatally shot two people during Black Lives Matter protests in nearby Kenosha last year, was acquitted in a racially contentious trial.

Brooks is from Milwaukee, where he is already facing accusations of deliberately endangering the safety of others and firearms offences from July 2020, as well as a domestic abuse incident from earlier this month.

When Corey Montiho, a school board member in a Milwaukee suburb, heard that his daughter’s youth dance team had been struck, he was near a restaurant.

"Pom-poms were present.