After the Tokyo Olympics, women’s skateboarding has taken off in Brazil.

Giovanna Alves Farias had only one dream after seeing 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo: to start soaring around a skate park herself.

“I was on the verge of crying. It was so unexpected to see a 13-year-old girl like myself win a medal!” AFP spoke with Giovanna. “I was already interested in skateboarding before the Games, but after watching that, I told my father, ‘Let’s go!’”

Leal’s success is inspiring a skateboarding boom among women and girls in Brazil, who imagine themselves reaching new heights, perhaps even competing in the Olympics.

Following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, the teen began to put her skills to the test in a park in Sao Bernardo do Campo, a suburb of Sao Paulo.

Ana Clara Agostinni, who is just 12, had been practicing her skating stunts for a while, but the media frenzy around Leal, also known as the “Little Fairy,” sparked her ambition to compete.

“I am training and thinking about what it would be like to compete in the Olympics,” she said.

Ana Clara, who is wearing a helmet and wrist protection, adds that she is also hoping for the adrenaline rush that hurling herself off park obstacles provides.

“I enjoy the sensation of going fast and higher and higher, so I get confidence and do new tricks,” she explains.

At the age of seven, Leal became famous after a video of her executing skating stunts while dressed as Tinker Bell from the Peter Pan children’s books went viral.

Julia de Souza Lima Martins, who is eight years old, aspires to be like her.

Julia adds with a smile at the Sao Bernardo do Campo park, “My aunt filmed the Olympics, I watched the competition, and I’m trying to duplicate the tricks.” Her helmet is a bright pink bubble gum color.

One of the greatest benefits for Dora Varella, a 20-year-old member of Brazil’s Olympic skateboarding squad in Tokyo, has been witnessing more and more young females take up the sport.

“When we returned from Japan, I noticed a significant increase in skateboarding enthusiasm, and I said to myself, ‘Mission accomplished!’”

"I've seen that there are more girls than boys in skateboarding classes for small children. That is what makes the Olympics so special," Varella remarked.