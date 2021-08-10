After the Taliban’s weekend offensive, fighting has erupted in the Afghan south.

After the Taliban gained control of five provincial capitals in a 72-hour weekend blitz, Afghan government forces were fighting the Taliban for a series of southern cities on Monday.

Hundreds of militant fighters have been killed or injured in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of defence, with fighting reported in Kandahar and Helmand provinces, which are traditional Taliban strongholds.

The Taliban had sustained “serious losses,” according to interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai, and the security situation was improving.

He stated, “Afghan security personnel are monitoring the cities.”

Since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final part of a drawdown due to be completed by the end of the month, fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has risen drastically.

While the Taliban gained largely sparsely inhabited cities with little strategic value over the weekend, the fall of any major southern city would constitute a substantial shift in the power balance.

The rebels have been attempting to conquer Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, both of which have Pashtun majorities and are strongholds for the Taliban, for weeks, but the government claims they have only managed to reach the outskirts, or pockets of neighborhoods.

General Sami Sadat, commander of the Afghan army’s 215 Corps, told AFP from Lashkar Gah, “We’re clearing residences, highways, and structures that the Taliban occupy.”

The Taliban announced on Monday that they had set their sights on Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in the north.

After capturing Sheberghan to the west and Kunduz and Taloqan to the east over the weekend, the insurgents claimed on social media that they had started a four-pronged attack on the city.

Residents and municipal officials, on the other hand, claim that the Taliban are exaggerating and that the combat is limited to the surrounding regions.

According to a statement from the provincial police force in Balkh, where Mazar-i-Sharif is the capital, “the enemy is attempting to skew public opinion and generate worry for the civilian population through their propaganda.”

Mazar-i-Sharif is the largest city in the north and is regarded a key to the government’s grip over the region. It is steeped in history and has long been an economic engine.

Atta Mohammad Noor, Mazar’s longtime strongman, vowed Monday to battle for the city, vowing he would “resist till the last drop of my blood.”

He tweeted, “I prefer dying in dignity to dying in despair.”

The surrender of the city would signify the end of Kabul’s grip over the north and would undoubtedly raise serious concerns about the government’s viability.

Five provincial capitals have been seized by the militants. Brief News from Washington Newsday.