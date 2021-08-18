After the Taliban took control of Herat, Afghan girls returned to school.

Just days after the Taliban took control of Herat in western Afghanistan, girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics rushed into classrooms.

The students scurried around corridors and chatted in courtyards as the school opened its doors, completely oblivious to the tumult that has overtaken the country in the last two weeks.

An AFP cameraman captured the events, which many assumed would be forbidden under the Taliban, just days after the hardline Islamist organization gained control of the city following the collapse of government forces and local militia.

“We want to advance like other countries,” said Roqia, a student.

“We also hope that the Taliban maintains security. We don’t want conflict in our country; we want peace.”

The old Silk Road city of Herat has long been a cosmopolitan exception to more conservative centers due to its closeness to the Iranian border.

In a city known for its poetry and arts, women and girls roamed more freely in the streets and attended schools and colleges in large numbers.

However, its long-term prospects are dubious.

Women and girls were largely prohibited school and employment under the Taliban’s strict form of sharia law, which they imposed when they occupied Afghanistan in the 1990s.

In public, women were required to wear full facial coverings, and they could not leave the house without a male partner.

In city squares and stadiums, public floggings and executions, including stoning for adultery, were carried out.

With the Taliban in charge again, it’s unknown what the future holds for women.

The Taliban are attempting to portray themselves as having softened some of their more harsh beliefs in public, with their spokesman issuing an official pardon for “everyone” involved in the war late Tuesday.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was “committed to letting women work in accordance with the precepts of Islam” during the party’s first official press conference in Kabul since retaking control.

When asked what the difference was between the Taliban of today and the movement that was expelled 20 years ago, he answered, “If the question is based on ideas and convictions, there is no difference… However, there are significant variances if we compute it based on experience, maturity, and wisdom.

“Today’s actions will be significantly different from previous phases,” he added.

Even yet, people have been warily joining public life, with women generally missing from Kabul’s streets and males trading their Western gear for more traditional Afghan attire.

The continues to be a major source of concern around the world.