After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the last Jew left.

According to an Israeli-American businessman who planned his escape, the last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has departed the country since the Taliban took power.

According to Moti Kahana, who owns a US-based private security agency, Zebulon Simentov left Afghanistan on Friday and landed in a “neighboring country” on Wednesday.

Simentov has refused to leave Afghanistan for decades, weathering a Soviet invasion, a deadly civil war, the Taliban’s cruel rule, and the US-led occupation.

Simentov was hesitant to leave when Kahana’s security team came 10 days before his departure, having already lived under the Taliban administration from 1996 to 2001.

“He didn’t want to come out at the time,” Kahana said, explaining that he was in danger of being assassinated by Islamic State-Khorasan terrorists.

“But he listened, and I believe he came to his own conclusion,” Kahana said.

Simentov asked Kahana if they might bring his “best friend” and their children, and 29 of his neighbors agreed.

Simentov has family in New York, according to Kahana, and plans to visit them shortly, possibly around the Yom Kippur holiday next week.

“He’ll be here soon,” Kahana remarked.

Simentov, who was born in the 1950s in the western city of Herat, went to Kabul during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the early 1980s because of the capital’s relative calm at the time.

All of Simentov’s relatives, including his wife and two daughters, left over the years.

Despite the Taliban attempting to convert him to Islam and imprisoning him four times, Simentov stuck put.

At Kabul’s solitary synagogue, he continued to observe the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur.

“I’ve fought back. In an interview with AFP earlier this year, he said, “I have made Moses’ religion proud here.”

For more than 2,500 years, Jews have lived in Afghanistan, with tens of thousands formerly dwelling in Herat, where four synagogues still survive as testament to the community’s long presence.

However, since the 19th century, they have slowly fled the country, with many currently residing in Israel.