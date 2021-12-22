After the Taliban ransacked the Afghan National Museum, visitors returned.

With the Taliban’s support, Afghanistan’s national museum is once again inviting tourists and showcasing pre-Islamic artifacts, in sharp contrast to when the hardliners ransacked and shuttered the site during their previous reign of terror.

When AFP visited Kabul recently, a trickle of locals made their way through the enormous exhibit rooms, marveling at artifacts ranging from painted Stone Age pottery to antique coins and religious artefacts.

After carefully inspecting a collection of 2,000-year-old swords, Rahmatullah, 65, observed, “It’s inborn in humanity that they give importance to their history.”

“I wanted to learn more about my country’s history.” I have a soft spot in my heart for it.”

The museum reopened in late November, three months after the Islamists retook control and ended their two-decade struggle, with authorization from the Taliban’s new ministry of communications and culture.

Some of the relics on show, such as ceramic collections with animal and human figures, are fundamentally at conflict with the Taliban’s harsh philosophy.

Taliban insurgents damaged items at the museum, including statues, during their first administration from 1996 to 2001, and looted tens of thousands of items that were never recovered.

During same time, Islamists also detonated bombs in the middle Bamiyan valley, destroying 1,500-year-old Buddha sculptures.

Taliban fighters, on the other hand, are currently defending the museum and its valuables from Islamic State rebels.

There has been no attempt to limit what is on exhibit, according to chief curator Ainuddin Sadaqat.

The 35-year-old told AFP that just “15 to 20% of exhibits are of Islamic provenance.”

“We also have Taliban tourists,” Sadaqat said, who sometimes come in big groups to explore the museum.

The reopening comes as hardline Islamists try to project a more moderate image while lobbying for the release of billions of dollars in international aid that has been frozen since the fall of the western-backed administration and the lifting of sanctions.

The museum also has a collection of jewelry from the 18th and 19th centuries.

“I came here to view the jewelry — what it used to look like; necklaces, earrings,” Zohal, 24, who only supplied her first name, explained.

This Afghan woman, who works for the Norwegian Refugee Council, stated, “I wanted to observe the difference between the jewelry of the past and what we have now.”

The number of visitors is far lower than the hundreds who used to come every day under the former government, when the numbers were swelled by coachloads of children.

“For the time being, the Taliban’s cultural policy toward artefacts suffices. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.