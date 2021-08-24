After the Taliban issued a ‘Red Line’ warning, the US ramps up Afghan evacuations.

After the Taliban warned that foreign forces would only be allowed to carry out evacuations for one more week, US troops led an increasingly frantic operation to fly thousands of people out of Kabul on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to extend an August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American personnel, with Britain lobbying for a lengthier presence at a virtual G7 conference on Tuesday.

Since the Taliban took power 10 days ago, about 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the nation through Kabul’s airport.

However, throngs gathered outside the airport, with Afghans fearful of life under the Taliban.

Many others fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s violent interpretation of sharia law from 1996 to 2001, or retaliation for working with the US-backed government for the past two decades.

After fleeing to Spain, Nilofar Bayat, a women’s rights activist and former captain of Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team, remarked, “The Taliban remain the same as they were 20 years ago.”

“If you look at Afghanistan now, you’ll notice that it’s all guys; there are no women because they don’t accept women as members of society.”

The Taliban had been openly tolerant of the evacuation attempt after ending two decades of war with an incredibly quick rout of government forces.

On Monday, though, they referred to next week’s deadline as a “red line.”

“If the United States or the United Kingdom wanted more time to continue evacuations, the answer is no… On Monday, spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News that there will be consequences.

Any foreign military presence beyond the agreed-upon timeframe, he claimed, would be considered “extension of occupation.”

The Taliban were able to achieve their unexpected victory because to Biden’s decision to hasten the withdrawal of nearly all American forces from Afghanistan, which had been negotiated by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

After the fall of Kabul, he was compelled to redeploy hundreds of troops to monitor the airlift.

Biden and his closest aides have stated repeatedly that they want to meet the August 31 deadline.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “The goal is to get as many individuals out as quickly as possible.”

“Our focus is on completing this as quickly as possible by the end of the month.”

However, European and British leaders are requesting additional time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tackle the issue at the G7 virtual summit, according to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

It was also said by Germany. Brief News from Washington Newsday.