After the Sydney Overtures, Australia’s F1 chief promises to keep the race in Melbourne.

After rumours that Sydney wants to take over the race when its contract expires in 2025, Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott promised on Friday to fight to retain it in Melbourne.

After reclaiming the hosting rights from Adelaide in 1996, Albert Park has hosted the sport’s season-opening race every year save the last two, when it was wiped out by the epidemic.

Sydney, however, wants a piece of the action, according to Channel Seven, which said that “high-level talks” were underway to explore the possibility of recreating it in the style of Monaco on the streets surrounding the city’s famous waterfront.

New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, has a new premier who has made it obvious that he wants to attract major events, lately allocating a large sum of money to put the state “in pole position” to do so.

Westacott stated that the race would be held in Melbourne at least until 2025, and that he was confident in extending the contract beyond.

He told AFP of Sydney sniffing about, “I don’t think it has any legs, but I also don’t doubt that there is action there.”

“I’m certain that we’ll be able to maintain it in Melbourne because we’re extremely close to Formula One and have a good relationship. Melbourne is a favorite stop for Formula One.” But, as Covid-19 raged, he advised against complacency, pointing out that the city will miss out in 2021 because to severe quarantine and admission requirements established by the Victorian state government.

It came after the race was abruptly canceled in 2020, just before the first official practice session, after worries arose following the positive test of a McLaren employee.

After Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix will return on April 10 of the following year as the third race on the calendar.

“When April comes around, it will have been three years between events, and Victoria has had to deliver,” Westacott said, adding that he expects teams to need vaccinations to enter Australia.

“We have the willpower and will to succeed.”

Sydney isn’t the first time it’s been mentioned as a possible location; in 2015, senior officials suggested adopting a course that includes a long straight over the iconic Harbour Bridge.