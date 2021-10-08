After the Subs Row, the French Ambassador will return to Australia.

France announced on Wednesday that it would return its ambassador to Australia, putting an end to a weeks-long diplomatic row over Canberra’s decision to cancel a submarine deal.

On September 17, Paris summoned its envoy, angered by Australia’s decision to cancel a landmark defense contract worth US$65 billion in favor of a US bid.

The ambassador will now return to Canberra with “two aims,” according to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

As the two sides negotiate a settlement, he said envoy Jean-Pierre Thebault would “define our relationship with Australia in the future” and “vigorously defend our interests.”

The severance arrangement might cost Australia hundreds of millions of dollars because the contracts for the 12 French attack submarines had already been signed.

The Australian government welcomed the ambassador’s anticipated return.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg expressed optimism that the allies will be able to “get past our recent disappointments.”

“Clearly, the two countries, France and Australia, have a number of shared interests, notably in our regional cooperation. So, let’s hope we can get back on track with that relationship “He stated this to Channel 9 television.

Australia’s statement on September 15 that it has secretly set up a new nuclear-powered submarine agreement with the US and Britain enraged French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister, accused Australia of backstabbing and the US of betrayal, comparing the move to previous President Donald Trump’s unilateralism.

In response to the uproar, Paris recalled its envoys to Australia and the United States.

After a phone discussion with US President Joe Biden, Macron eventually ordered the ambassador to Washington to return to his post, easing tensions.

France, on the other hand, made it apparent that it was not in a hurry to patch bridges with Australia, keeping its envoy in Paris.

France was enraged not just because of the submarine deal’s financial loss, but also because it had shattered an alliance with Australia that it considered as a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific security strategy.