After the Subs row, France says its ambassador will return to Australia.

France’s ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday that he would return to his job, putting an end to a diplomatic row over Canberra’s decision to cancel a contract to buy French submarines.

On September 17, France’s ambassador to Australia was summoned, but Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament that he had “asked our ambassador to return to Canberra with two objectives: helping to define our future relationship with Australia… and firmly defending our interests in the implementation of Australia’s decision to terminate the submarine program.”

President Emmanuel Macron reacted angrily to Australia’s declaration on September 15 that it was canceling a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with France in favor of AUKUS, a secret arrangement between the US and the UK.

Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, accused Australia of backstabbing and the US of betrayal, comparing the move to Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s unilateralism.

In response to the uproar, Paris recalled its envoys to Australia and the United States.

After a phone discussion with US President Joe Biden, Macron later ordered the French ambassador to Washington to return to his post, easing tensions.

France, on the other hand, made it apparent that it was not in a haste to patch bridges with Australia, keeping its envoy in Paris.

The loss of the submarine sale, valued at Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) in 2016, enraged France, but so did the shattered relationship with Australia, which it considered as a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific security strategy.