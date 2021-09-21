After the Subs Dispute, Macron and Modi Promise to “Act Jointly.”

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to “act jointly” in the Indo-Pacific area, as tensions between Australia and the United States escalated over a canceled submarine deal.

Macron’s phone call with Modi came at a particularly inconvenient time for France, which is still fuming over Australia’s decision to abandon a submarine deal in favor of US submarines as part of an alliance with the US and the UK.

According to US officials, US President Joe Biden is seeking a phone meeting with Macron in the coming days to defuse tensions, but this has yet to happen, despite Macron’s unusual decision to recall France’s ambassadors to Australia and the United States.

Both leaders agreed to “operate collaboratively in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area,” according to the French presidency.

Macron reaffirmed France’s “commitment to the strengthening of India’s strategic autonomy, particularly its industry and technological base, as part of a strong relationship built on trust and mutual respect,” according to Modi.

According to a statement from Macron’s office, France and India would work together to promote “regional stability and the rule of law, while avoiding any form of hegemony.”

AUKUS, a new three-way strategic alliance, is commonly considered as a response to China’s expanding strength in the region.

In 2016, the two countries negotiated a multibillion-dollar contract for 36 French Rafale combat jets to be delivered to New Delhi.

Despite the fact that the agreement is being investigated in France for alleged kickbacks, it is seen as a commercial and diplomatic victory for Paris.

In recent days, Indian media suggested that Australia’s cancellation of the submarine sale may prompt French-Indian talks for a submarine deal of their own, possibly involving technology transfer.

According to a French defense ministry source, during a September 2020 visit to New Delhi, French Defence Minister Florence Parly raised the possibility that the Rafale agreement could lead to sales of other armaments, including submarines.

“The Indian air force is really happy with these planes, which implies we’re in good shape for the future,” the person said.

Apart from submarines, possible future arms sales mentioned in New Delhi included helicopters, ammunition, and fighter jet turbines, according to the source.

After finding that the US had secretly led talks about the new strategic alliance and signed an agreement for the sale of American nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, France dubbed it a “stab in the back.”

