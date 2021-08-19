After the site announced a ban on some sexual content, OnlyFans memes flooded the internet.

OnlyFans stated on Thursday that it would begin banning sexually explicit content on October 1st. People on the internet were taken aback because the network, which has over 130 million users, is known for its adult-oriented content.

The company said it will “prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct” as a way to “ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community to creators and fans,” according to a statement shared on Twitter by Axios editor Dan Primack.

Nudity, on the other hand, will be permitted on the platform as long as it adheres to the network’s “Acceptable Use Policy.”

The modifications are being made at the request of the company’s financial partners and payout providers, according to the corporation.

OnlyFans began trending on Twitter late Thursday afternoon in response to the news, as netizens filled the internet with memes about the majorly successful subscription-based platform’s impending demise.

Of course, many people took advantage of the situation to make the obvious joke that OnlyFans would be acquired by a firm that sells, well, fans.

“I give porn-free OnlyFans a year before a company that sells ceiling fans buys them for $1,” tweeted writer Matt Baume.

Daniel Newman, an actor, tweeted “ONLYFANS 2022” with a photo of a swarm of oscillating fans.

Madison Malone Kircher, a podcast presenter, predicted that the site would become a fan store on October 1.

OnlyFans will begin on October 1st.

Many noticed parallels with the 2019 ban on sexual content on popular blogging platform Tumblr. The Independent reported in January 2021 that the site had lost one-fifth of its members as a result of the restriction, which many saw as an attack on the “sex-positive, LGBT, and NSFW art communities.”

“Tumblr and onlyfans hanging out after they both outlawed porn,” tweeted Twitter user Matt, alongside a photo of two headstones.