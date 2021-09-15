After the shipwreck, Mom dies saving her children by breastfeeding them for days.

After the boat they were on was wrecked and drifted at sea for four days, a woman from Venezuela was hailed for making the ultimate sacrifice to save her children.

Mariely Chacón, 40, was on a pleasure cruise from Higuerote to Tortuga Island, in the Venezuelan state of Miranda, with her 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, according to Univision.

On September 3, a big wave split the vessel’s hull, resulting in disaster for the nine individuals on board.

Chacón was left alone with her children and Verónica Martinez, their 25-year-old babysitter. Chacón made the decision to save her children at whatever cost as they floated in the scorching heat. She drank her own pee and breastfed them to keep them as hydrated as possible.

When officials eventually located the tired children four days later, they were clutching to their mother’s remains in a little lifeboat.

Martinez has been sent to the hospital after being discovered in an empty icebox. According to accounts, the children were treated at a clinic in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital.

Remis Clambor, Chacón’s spouse and the father of her children, some friends of the couple, and a crew member are among the five people still missing.

The mother’s essential organs had collapsed due to electrolyte depletion, according to a forensic medicine source reported by the newspaper La Repblica. Dehydration was the reason, which was accelerated by her nursing.

The woman’s father, Humberto Chacón, said the boat trip was “just a family vacation to entertain the kids,” according to the publication.

Mariely Chacón’s burial was held in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on September 11th, and the service was live-streamed on YouTube. Many people paid appreciation to her sacrifice on social media.

According to a translation, journalist Laura Castellanos tweeted, “The Virgin of Coromoto is watching Mariely Chacón Marroquin in Caracas,” adding, “Rest in peace.”

A mother’s love, according to another user, “can do everything.”

“I did not have the luxury of meeting you,” said one user who used the hashtag #MarielyChacon, adding that “your last days of life speak a lot about what was in your lovely heart, you are a being of light in eternity.”

