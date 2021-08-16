After the Rout, China says it is ready for “friendly relations” with the Taliban.

A government official said Monday that China is eager to deepen “friendly and cooperative” ties with Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Throughout the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing has worked to preserve unofficial links with the Taliban, which sparked a push by Islamist hardliners across the nation, culminating in their conquest of Kabul on Sunday.

China and Afghanistan share a 76-kilometer (47-mile) border.

Beijing has long been concerned that Afghanistan could become a staging ground for minority Uyghur separatists in Xinjiang’s volatile border region.

Last month, however, a high-ranking Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin, vowing that Afghanistan would not be utilized as a militant base.

China agreed to provide economic assistance and investment in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation in exchange.

China said on Monday that it “welcomed” the opportunity to strengthen ties with Afghanistan, a country that has long been desired by larger powers due to its geostrategic importance.

“The Taliban have often voiced their desire to create good relations with China, and they look forward to China’s engagement in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development,” Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, told reporters.

“This is something we appreciate. China respects the Afghan people’s right to self-determination and is eager to continue to establish… friendly and constructive relations with Afghanistan.”

Hua urged the Taliban to “ensure a smooth transition of power” and to follow through on its promises to negotiate the construction of a “open and inclusive Islamic government” and to protect Afghans and foreigners.

China’s embassy in Kabul is still open, according to Hua, despite Beijing’s decision months ago to begin withdrawing Chinese citizens from the country due to the deteriorating security situation.

The embassy issued a statement on Monday advising Chinese citizens in Afghanistan to “pay special attention to the security situation” and stay home.

US President Joe Biden has vowed a total withdrawal of US forces by September 11, bringing the two-decade-long conflict to a close.

The swift collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s sweeping march, however, stunned Washington.

China has often criticized the US for what it regards as a lack of leadership in its rapid exit from Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s control has opened a strategic gateway to China that is both dangerous and promising.

Beijing’s main concern will be maintaining peace in its western neighbor after decades of war, as it strives to preserve its borders and strategic infrastructure investments in Pakistan, which hosts the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

