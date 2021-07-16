After the riots in South Africa, faith leaders propose an amnesty period to allow stolen items to be returned.

According to the Associated Press, the South African Council of Churches has urged that the government proclaim a two-week amnesty period during which people can return stolen property to the police without being punished.

In an open letter, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, the ecumenical group’s general secretary, wrote, “We need leaders of all faiths everywhere, civic and community leaders, traditional leaders in rural communities, business and trade unions in the workplace, all of us to pull together and chart a path of restoration.”

“From the ashes of shame that we are experiencing, the spirit of South African society will be built,” Mpumlwana remarked.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Center, the number of persons attempting to spend money stained with green dye—evidence that it was stolen from one of the hundreds of ATMs smashed into during the riots—is increasing. The notes will not be honored, according to the statement.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stood at the entrance to a looted mall, surrounded by troops, on Friday, vowing to restore peace to the country following a week of unrest sparked by the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa said the mayhem and violence had been “planned and orchestrated” and that the perpetrators will be prosecuted when visiting the port city of Durban in the hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal region, Zuma’s home province.

“We have identified a significant number of them, and we will not stand by and watch anarchy and mayhem emerge in our country,” he stated.

Ramaphosa said the deployment of 25,000 troops will halt the violence and rampant thievery in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng regions as army tanks rumbled through the wrecked Bridge City mall.

Unrest erupted in South Africa after Zuma began serving a 15-month term for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a state-backed inquiry into charges of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

Protests in township areas swiftly devolved into theft. Rioters stormed shopping locations and industrial centers in Durban, emptying warehouses and setting them on fire. The charred shells were still smoldering on Friday.

Over 2,200 people have been arrested for theft and damage, and 117 people have died, according to acting minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. This is a condensed version of the information.