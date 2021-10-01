After the riots in Ecuador, police are fighting for control of the prison.

Hundreds of police fought for control of an Ecuador prison on Thursday, where rioting killed at least 116 inmates, some of whom were beheaded, as rival drug gangs went to fight with guns and explosives.

According to Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, another 80 convicts were injured in one of the deadliest prison clashes in South American history.

A brawl broke out Tuesday at a prison complex in Guayaquil’s port city, between inmates suspected of having ties to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

About 400 police officers were involved in an effort to restore order “and ensure security in the jail complex,” according to a tweet from the police department on Thursday.

At least two cops were hurt on Wednesday as rioting convicts attacked police brought in to restore control of the institution with weapons.

Soldiers and tanks are also stationed outside the jail, where hundreds of frightened relatives have gathered, hoping for news from the prisoners imprisoned inside.

“It’s a terrible thing… Juana Pinto, who is looking for information about her prisoner son, said, “They say people have had their heads ripped off.”

“For us family members, this is a horrific thing…,” Cecilia Quiroz, a relative of another prisoner, added. We’re at a loss on what to do. We feel helpless since we can’t help them.”

The incident on Tuesday was the latest in a string of brutal jail brawls in Ecuador this year, which have claimed the lives of more than 200 convicts.

According to the national prosecutor’s office, at least six of the victims were beheaded.

According to analysts, Ecuador’s prison system has 65 facilities constructed for 30,000 inmates but a population of 39,000 inmates who are supervised by 1,500 guards — a shortage of roughly 3,000 inmates.

Corruption is rampant, and inmates have access to weapons and ammo.

On February 23, 79 convicts were killed in riots at four prisons, including one in Guayaquil, with several of them being beheaded.

At one of the city’s prisons last week, police seized two pistols, a revolver, 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite, and homemade explosives.

Drones invaded Guayaquil’s Jail Number 4 two weeks ago, as part of “a struggle between worldwide cartels,” according to prison officials. That attack resulted in no casualties.

According to the country’s human rights ombudsman, 103 people were killed in jails in 2020.

