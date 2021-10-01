After the riots in Ecuador, police are fighting for control of the prison.

Nearly 1,000 police fought for control of an Ecuador prison on Thursday, when rioting killed at least 116 inmates, some of whom were beheaded, as competing drug gangs went to fight with guns and explosives.

According to Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, another 80 convicts were injured in one of the worst prison clashes in South American history.

A brawl broke out Tuesday at a prison complex in Guayaquil’s port city, between inmates suspected of having ties to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

900 officers and members of tactical units were involved in a “mega-operation” to restore order, the police department said on Thursday.

They had previously stated that 400 police officers were working to “ensure security” at the facility.

At least two cops were hurt on Wednesday as rioting convicts attacked police brought in to restore control of the institution with weapons.

Soldiers and tanks are also stationed outside the jail, where hundreds of frightened relatives have gathered, hoping for news from the prisoners imprisoned inside.

“It’s an extremely terrible situation…. Juana Pinto, who is looking for information about her prisoner son, said, “They say people have had their heads ripped off.”

“This is an awful thing for us family members,” Cecilia Quiroz, a relative of another prisoner, remarked. We’re at a loss on what to do. We feel helpless since we can’t help them.”

According to the local news site Primicias, the violence began after members of one gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders and boasted about their control of the prison, inciting rival gangs to lash back.

Tuesday’s violence was the latest in a series of bloody prison clashes that have claimed the lives of more than 230 inmates in Ecuador so far this year.

According to the national prosecutor’s office, at least six people were beheaded.

The government declared a state of emergency in reaction to the recent disturbance, authorizing it to suspend convicts’ civil rights and use public force, including the military, to restore order. On Wednesday, Lasso paid a visit to Guayaquil.

According to analysts, Ecuador’s prison system has 65 facilities meant for roughly 30,000 inmates but only holds 39,000 inmates, who are guarded by 1,500 guards – a shortage of about 3,000 inmates.

Corruption is rampant, and inmates have access to weapons and ammo.

On February 23, 79 convicts were killed in riots at four prisons, including one in Guayaquil, with several of them being beheaded.

Last week, the cops were called. Brief News from Washington Newsday.