After the report of 40K new COVID cases, three Russian regions extend the non-working period by one week.

Russia’s coronavirus task force is reporting 40,443 new cases from the previous day, with 1,189 daily deaths due to COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that between October 30 and November 7, many Russians would be compelled to stay at home. However, due to an increase in the number of illnesses and deaths, that time frame will be extended. Governors from throughout the country have pushed for the program to be extended until COVID-19 cases are no longer present.

“One week off is insufficient to interrupt the infectious chain,” Tomsk Governor Sergei Zhvachkin remarked.

Other limitations are still in effect in some parts of the country. Older persons are required to remain at home, and 30 percent of any company’s workforce is required to work from home. Those who have not been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19, or can provide a negative test will be denied access to public venues such as theaters and museums.

Only around a third of Russia’s population, or about 146 million people, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been more than 8.6 million cases reported, with over 242,000 deaths.

Russia has stated that the figures originate from medical facilities and only include cases in whom COVID-19 was the main cause of death.

The 40,443 new cases recorded were the country’s fifth time in seven days that it had reported more than 40,000 infections.

Putin gave regional governments the authority to increase the number of non-working days if necessary.

Officials in Russia’s Novgorod area, 500 kilometers (310 miles) northwest of Moscow, announced on Monday that the time off from work would be extended for another week. Four other regions, including Siberia’s Tomsk, the Ural Mountains’ Chelyabinsk, and the Kursk and Bryansk districts southwest of Moscow, followed suit on Wednesday.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said on Wednesday that no decision has been taken on a possible statewide extension.

During a conference call with reporters, Peskov added, “If any other decisions are made, we will inform you.”

The non-working period will not be extended further in Moscow and the surrounding region, which account for approximately 25% of new daily illnesses. This is a condensed version of the information.