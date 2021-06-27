After the pro-democracy Apple Daily folded under pressure, Hong Kong’s Stand News removed op-eds.

According to a statement made on Sunday, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy news website Stand News will stop subscriptions and temporarily remove earlier op-ed and comment articles in favor of solely publishing news pieces from now on as “speech crimes” have arrived in Hong Kong.

The judgment comes only days after Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy daily, was forced to close owing to the freezing of $2.3 million of its assets as part of China’s assault on pro-democracy attitudes in Hong Kong that were deemed a danger to national security.

Despite the fact that authorities have not confirmed that Stand News will be shut down, the website’s deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan said Hong Kong citizens were concerned, citing the recent shutdown of Apple Daily as a severe blow to press freedom.

“Half of Hong Kong residents believe Stand News will be the next target,” Chan told VOA News.

“I haven’t received a clear message that we may be searched or that our employees may be arrested. I don’t believe we have a problem with our news reporting, based on my understanding of the legislation and the police operation.”

The suspension of subscription and donation services, according to Stand News, is to protect supporters’ money from being wasted if the website is taken down. The news organization did state that it has enough cash to operate for nine to twelve months.

The five declarations in the statement were made “in order to protect fans, authors, and editors and decrease the dangers to all parties,” according to Stand News.

With a link to Stand News’ announcement, Apple Daily contributor Jack Hazlewood tweeted about Stand News’ decision to delete op-eds and comment pieces from its website.

“This will certainly receive little worldwide media attention,” Hazlewood added, “but it is a very, very bad moment for press freedom in HK.”

This is unlikely to receive much worldwide attention, but it is a very, very dark day for press freedom in Hong Kong.

June 27, 2021 — Jack Hazlewood (@JackHHazlewood)

Employees who have worked with the publication for more than six months had their contracts terminated, according to Stand News. This is a condensed version of the information.