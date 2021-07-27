After the Paris Embassy was attacked with Molotov Cocktails, Cuba’s Foreign Minister blames the United States.

On Monday, when the country’s foreign office in Paris was attacked with gasoline bombs, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused the US government of launching “violence” operations.

Rodriguez said the embassy was attacked with Molotov cocktails in a tweet on Monday night, blaming Washington.

“We condemn a terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails on our embassy in Paris, @EmbaCubaFrancia,” the statement reads. “I hold the United States government accountable for its ongoing campaigns against our country that incite these acts, as well as demands for violence from its territory with impunity,” he wrote.

The attack on the Paris embassy began about midnight, according to the International Press Center of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, when three Molotov cocktails were hurled at the facility. The embassy was hit by two Molotov cocktails, which started a fire, but Cuban officials were able to put out the flames before French firefighters and police arrived, according to the Associated Press.

No one was wounded in the incident, according to police, and an investigation is underway to establish who was responsible for the gasoline bombs.

In recent weeks, a number of Cuban embassies throughout the world have been attacked by protestors supporting and opposing Cuba’s government in response to large rallies that erupted across the country earlier this month.

Thousands of Cubans came to the streets on July 11 and 12 to demand the end of the communist government as frustrations over national food shortages and inflated prices, compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak, reached a breaking point.

Since the demonstrations began, dozens of activists and journalists have been arrested, and at least one person has been killed.

Cuban officials have accused the US administration of devising a social media campaign aimed at destabilizing the country in the midst of the crisis.

Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel spoke out earlier this month against what he called the US's "strategy of economic asphyxiation" toward Cuba, accusing the US of being complicit.