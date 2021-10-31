After the Nepal avalanche, French climbers have gone missing.

Mountaineering organisations announced Sunday that at least three French climbers were missing after an avalanche slammed the area they were in near Mount Everest in Nepal.

The climbers were attempting to scale a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) peak near Everest, according to The Himalayan Times.

“We don’t have accurate information on the number of persons missing yet,” Ang Norbu Sherpa, president of the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association, told AFP.

“We’ve dispatched a highly trained team of five mountain guides. They’re on their way and will begin searching in the morning of tomorrow (Monday).” A team of eight climbers left France for Nepal in late September to summit multiple summits south of the 6,812-meter (22,349-foot) Ama Dablam in the Everest region, according to the French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM).

Three of them left the team on October 24 to climb a summit near Ama Dablam, but the group said they hadn’t heard from them since October 26, according to a statement made on Sunday.

“Climbing tracks as well as debris from a large-scale avalanche” were discovered by an FFCAM chopper assigned to look for them.

“Today… a helicopter with a team of rescuers rushed to the scene in an attempt to locate probable survivors,” the FFCAM statement continued.

The expedition’s organizer, Stephane Benoist, told the Dauphine Libere newspaper in France that he was “shocked, horrified” by the disappearance of the three climbers, whom he identified as Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud, and Gabriel Miloche.

The climbers had not secured permission from officials to summit the mountain, according to a Nepal tourist department officer.

To climb the country’s peaks, climbers must first obtain a permit from the government or the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the virus shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

In September, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourism and removed quarantine requirements for foreigners who had been vaccinated.