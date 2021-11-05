After the National Postal Service misplaced his passport, a man is unable to leave Canada.

A Canadian man is unable to leave the country because Canada Post, the country’s principal mail provider, allegedly left his passport with the wrong person.

Fibin Joseph relocated from India to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2019 to pursue his education. In January 2022, he had planned to return to his home country to see friends and family.

The journey was supposed to take place in 2020, however it had to be postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph had mailed his Indian passport to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, in advance of the trip, to get it stamped with a temporary residence visa, allowing him to travel back and forth between the two nations.

Joseph, who had paid extra to have his passport traced, checked that the document had arrived and then departed Ottawa safely. When Joseph checked his mailbox, the passport was nowhere to be seen, despite tracking information indicating that it had reached back home.

In an interview with CBC News, Joseph said, “I started panicking since that was my passport.” “It wouldn’t be as important if it were any other document. A passport is a person’s primary form of identification. Is it possible to lose it in a different country? It’s every immigrant’s worst nightmare.” According to the tracking information, not only had Canada Post delivered the passport without collecting Joseph’s signature, but it had also been delivered to the wrong town.

This prompted Joseph to go door-to-door in search of his passport, but he was unsuccessful.

If the document isn’t found, Joseph will have to go through a series of procedures in order to obtain a new passport. This entails canceling his existing passport, receiving confirmation from Canada Post that it was lost, and then applying for a new one with the Indian government.

Joseph would also have to pay $600 CAD, and once he had it, he would have to send it back to Ottawa to obtain a visa.

He was determined, though, that he would never utilize Canada Post to mail any documents again. “I’m not going to send it through Canada Post any more. I’ll send it via Purolator, FedEx, or any other shipping method available. I no longer have faith in Canada Post “Joseph stated his opinion.

