After the mosque attack, the Taliban claim that an Islamic State cell was destroyed.

The Taliban announced on Monday that they had eliminated an Islamic State cell in Kabul, hours after five people were murdered in a suspected IS attack on a mosque.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, said militants carried out the operation in the north of Kabul on Sunday evening.

“The IS center was entirely destroyed and all the IS members in it were killed as a result of the operation, which was very decisive and successful,” Mujahid stated on Twitter.

At the time of the raid, witnesses and AFP journalists in the capital heard explosions and gunshots, and photographs shared to social media showed a massive explosion and a fire at the scene.

Abdul Rahaman, a Kabul resident and government employee, told AFP that Taliban special forces targeted at least three residences in his neighborhood.

He stated the battle went on for several hours and that the sound of weapons kept him awake all night.

They claimed to be looking for Daesh (IS) fighters in the region, according to Rahman.

“I don’t know how many people were murdered or jailed, but there was a lot of fighting.”

The raid came just hours after a devastating attack at the Eid Gah mosque, which was held in honour of Taliban spokesman Mujahid’s mother, who died last week.

A government cultural commission official, who did not want to be identified, told AFP that five people killed and 11 were injured, with civilians and Taliban fighters among the victims.

“Three persons have also been arrested in connection with the blast,” he added.

The explosive was put at the mosque’s entrance and detonated as mourners were leaving after paying their respects to Mujahid and his family, according to the official.

Mujahid told AFP on Monday that the inquiry was still underway, but that “early intelligence indicated that Daesh-linked organizations may have carried out the attack.”

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch, known as the Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or IS-K, are extreme Sunni Islamist militants.

However, they disagree on matters of religion and strategy, which has resulted in bloodshed between them.