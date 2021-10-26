After the military takeover, the US suspends $700 million in aid to Sudan.

Following a military takeover, the US stopped $700 million in aid to Sudan on Monday, urging the return of a civilian government as soon as possible.

“The civilian-led transitional government should be reinstated promptly because it represents the people’s will,” said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The United States is halting assistance in light of these events,” Price added.

He stated that the ban was related to a $700 million economic aid package intended to aid Sudan’s democratic transition following the overthrow of a dictator two years ago.

“We’re stopping the entire amount,” Price explained.

“We are firmly committed to the Sudanese people. The people of Sudan have expressed their desire for the transition to democracy to continue, and we will continue to support them, including, if necessary, by holding those responsible for these anti-democratic activities accountable.” After three individuals were killed in a crackdown on anti-takeover demonstrations, he advised the troops to “refrain from using violence against protesters.”

In a televised address, Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said the military forces had collected up government executives in charge of the transition to complete civilian control.

Following the overthrow of longstanding tyrant Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 in the face of huge youth-led protests, the hybrid structure was established.

Before the military involvement, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, was in Sudan.

Feltman had no prior knowledge of the military’s intentions, according to Price, and would have warned against the move.

He also claimed that the US had been unable to contact Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was abducted from his residence with his wife.

Senator Chris Coons, a close supporter of President Joe Biden and the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, likewise warned that Washington would not fund a military regime.

He warned on Twitter that US support “would terminate if PM Hamdok’s powers and the full transitional government are not restored.”

Under US law, the US is obligated to cut off most aid to countries when the military deposes civilian leaders.

According to Price, the classification is irrelevant because Sudan has been under a coup label since 1989, when Bashir assumed power.

“We think it’s a military takeover,” Price remarked of the recent developments.