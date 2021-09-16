After the massacre in the Faroe Islands, the Faroe Islands are reviewing its dolphin hunting policies.

After photographs and videos of roughly 1,500 dolphins being slain on Sunday generated global outcry, the Faroe Islands administration announced that it will evaluate the country’s dolphin hunt policies.

The atrocity is thought to be the world’s largest single hunt for cetaceans, which include whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Whalers targeted a massive pod of white-sided dolphins, herding them into Danish waters where they were cornered and stabbed to death. The hunt, known locally as the “grindadráp,” (often referred to as an opportunistic and non-commercial hunt), saw whalers target a massive pod of white-sided dolphins, herding the animals into Danish waters where they were cornered and stabbed to death.

In just over an hour, 1,428 dolphins were killed, an incident that many on social media have denounced as cruel, medieval, and barbaric. The gruesome photographs have provoked outrage directed at the Faroese and Danish governments, which are under pressure to put a halt to the practice.

“We take this problem extremely seriously,” Prime Minister Bárur á Steig Nielsen said in a statement. Despite the fact that these hunts are deemed viable, we shall be paying close attention to the dolphin hunts and the role they should play in Faroese society. The government has decided to review the legislation governing the capture of Atlantic white-sided dolphins.

Keeping the animals in line

Samuel Rostl, a volunteer and activist for the Norwegian Sea Shepherd, provided gruesome film of the occurrence with This website, showing the dolphins being herded towards their deaths.

Boats can be seen around the animals, who are thrashing frantically against the boats’ spears and propellers.

As dolphin carcasses washed ashore on the coast and piled up on the sand, the slaughter turned the sea scarlet.

He described dolphins that had been partially wounded and were bleeding to death while trembling in anguish. “Dolphins will be stunned, but their necks will be slashed open to bleed them out. Some of them had their spines severed, resulting in immobility but not unconsciousness. People will be laughing. There will be children playing. As the dolphins fight for their lives, blood will splash. Young dolphin calves will be found dead on the beach.”

Men can be heard laughing while dolphins cry in anguish at several times in the film.

